Lafayette Police investigating fatal crash involving dump truck

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are currently on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving a dump truck in the 200 Block of Shepard Drive.

The crash occurred Monday at 9:23 a.m. when the driver of the dump truck veered off due to medical reasons while traveling in the construction zone at the airport, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department. The truck struck several trailers located in that area and overturned before coming to a rest on its side.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver’s information is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

This investigation is still ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel