Lafayette Police investigating fatal crash involving dump truck

Posted at 11:58 AM, Nov 27, 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are currently on the scene of a major vehicle crash involving a dump truck in the 200 Block of Shepard Drive.

The crash occurred Monday at 9:23 a.m. when the driver of the dump truck veered off due to medical reasons while traveling in the construction zone at the airport, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department. The truck struck several trailers located in that area and overturned before coming to a rest on its side.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver’s information is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

This investigation is still ongoing.

