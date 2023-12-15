Lafayette Police investigate fatal crash involving bicyclist

LAFAYETTE, La. — A fatal crash involving a bicyclist is currently under investigation by the Lafayette Police Department. The collision occurred Thursday evening on I-49 NE Frontage Road.

According to Lieutenant Jace Quebedeaux, Lafayette Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of I-49 NE Frontage Road shortly before 7 pm on December 14, 2023, in reference to a major crash involving a vehicle and a person operating a bicycle.

Upon arrival, officers located a male bicyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle and male driver were also at the scene, reports Lt. Quebedeaux.

According to the initial investigation, both the bicyclist and the vehicle were traveling northbound in the 3000 block of I-49 NE Frontage Road, where the vehicle struck the bicyclist. As a result of the collision, the male bicyclist sustained fatal injuries.

The Lafayette Police Department Traffic Unit responded to the scene and is conducting the investigation. I-49 NE Frontage Road was completely closed to motor vehicle traffic Thursday night, from High Meadows Boulevard to East Butcher Switch Road.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has possible information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette CRIMESTOPPERS at 337-232-TIPS. Callers can and will remain anonymous.

An update will be provided as more information becomes available.