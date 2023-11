The Lafayette Police Department is requesting the community’s help with locating a suspect wanted in reference to a homicide.

The homicide occurred on October 29, 2023, in the 500 block of Orchid Drive. The suspect has been identified as Dontrell Laray Clark, 23, of Lafayette.

Clark has an active arrest warrant for one count of second-degree murder.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Clark’s whereabouts to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.