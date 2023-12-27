Lafayette man accused of bringing Virginia runaway here for sex

A Lafayette man was booked on trafficking charges after police found a runaway in his apartment.

Matthew Matherne, 45, was booked with trafficking of children for sex and carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He remains in LPCC in lieu of $50,000 bond, records show.

Lafayette Police say they were called to the 2000 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway to check out a runaway.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl who told them was picked up at her house in Virginia and brought her to his Lafayette apartment. While they were there, they had sex, the victim told police.