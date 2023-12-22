Lafayette issues revised bus and trash schedule for the holidays

Please see the Lafayette Transit System holiday schedule below.

Saturday, December 23



Day service runs until 3:00 p.m.

Night Owl service runs 3:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Paratransit service runs until 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24

Buses and paratransit will not run.

Christmas Day, Monday, December 25



Buses and paratransit will not run.

New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31



Buses and paratransit will not run.

New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1



Buses and paratransit will not run.

For information on the Lafayette Transit System, including rates, routes for day and nighttime service, Paratransit service, and more, visit www.ridelts.com [ridelts.com].

Trash and Compost Holiday Schedule

AWS will not run on Christmas or New Year’s Day; therefore, collection dates will be pushed back a day for all residents. Crews will pick up excess holiday waste as long as it is bagged and placed neatly by your cart. Christmas trees may also be placed at the curb on your regular collection date to be picked up.

The Compost Facility will close at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 22 and will reopen on Tuesday, December 26, due to the Christmas holiday. It will then be closed again on Saturday, December 30 through Monday, January 1 and will reopen on Tuesday, January 2, due to the New Year’s holiday.