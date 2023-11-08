Lafayette fire chiefs opt out of burn ban

LAFAYETTE, La. — Fire Chiefs from Lafayette, Broussard, Carencro, Duson, Milton, Judice, Scott, and Youngsville met again Wednesday morning to discuss the State Fire Marshal’s modified Statewide Burn Ban. The Statewide Burn Ban was modified to allow local jurisdiction to opt out the active order issued on August 25, 2023 which prohibits all private burning, with no limitations.

All Lafayette parish fire chiefs have decided to opt out of the Statewide Burn Ban. However, residents must be aware that local burn ordinances are still in place. Each municipality/jurisdiction have their own respective burn ordinance.

It is prohibited to dispose of any solid waste by burning in the City of Lafayette.

Residents in smaller municipalities in the parish are encouraged to contact their local fire departments regarding above ground burning.

There are restrictions in the unincorporated areas of the parish. Residents should contact their respective volunteer fire department for details.

Fire leaders continue to urge residents to not conduct any above ground burning. Dispose of branches, leaves, and other solid waste properly; curbside collection. Contact your service provider for proper protocols.

