Lafayette Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for Holiday Hope event

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC), in partnership with the BISSELL Pet Foundation, is encouraging pet adoptions during the holiday season with the "Empty the Shelters - Holiday Hope" free adoption event.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government, dog and cat adoption fees will be waived from December 1 through December 16. The foundation will reimburse the shelter $50 for each dog and $25 for each cat adopted.

Several times a year, LASCC partners with the foundation to promote adoptions. Shelley Delahoussaye, director of LASCC, praises the success. But, she reminds potential adopters that a pet is a lifelong commitment. “There’s nothing more we’d love to see than the cats and dogs we care for every day find forever and loving homes. Pet adoption is a lifetime commitment and not just for the holidays.”

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoptions, spay/neuter programs, vaccinations, microchipping and emergency assistance. Founder Cathy Bissel said, "Our 'Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope' event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance this holiday season."

“Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope” event:



December 1-16

LASCC is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon-2 p.m.

410 Dugas Rd., Lafayette

All pets are spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped

View available pets at https://www.lafayettela.gov/lascc/adopt/available-pets [lafayettela.gov].