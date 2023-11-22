Lafayette Airport offers travel tips for the holidays

If you're planning to fly in your holiday travels, the Lafayette Regional Airport has some tips to help make the trip smoother.

"With the holidays marking one of our busiest periods at Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT), we advise all passengers to plan ahead for a smooth travel experience," a post from LFT states.

Here are some important reminders from LFT to make your holiday travel as stress-free and enjoyable as possible:

𝗔𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗹𝘆: Arrive at least 90 minutes before your scheduled flight to allow enough time to navigate check-in and TSA screening.

𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁: Please refrain from packing prohibited items in your carry-on bags. Use the "What Can I Bring?" tool at www.TSA.gov to assist you in packing appropriately.

𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗙𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Stay updated on your flight status by visiting www.lftairport.com or contacting your airline directly for the latest information about your travel plans.

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗮 𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀: The area directly in front of the terminal is designated for passenger pick-up and drop-off purposes only. If you need to park, the first 30 minutes in the short-term parking lot are free.

We wish everyone a wonderful holiday travel experience and a safe journey to visit loved ones! Thank you for Flying LFT.