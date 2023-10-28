Kaplan man resentenced in slaying of "Good Samaritin"

Tyler Benoit, who was convicted of manslaughter and obstruction of justice in the August 2017 killing of “Good Samaritan” Christon Chaisson, was resentenced Friday to 32 years in prison at hard labor, our media partners at The Advocate report.

Benoit was given a new sentence after an appellate court ruled the trial judge’s 40-year sentence was excessive.

Fifteenth Judicial District Judge Marilyn Castle said she was resentencing as required by the appeals court but reiterated that this was a crime of violence and that Benoit would not serve the entire sentence since he would be eligible for parole after 75% of his time is served. The judge again recommended anger management classes and vocational training for Benoit, who is jailed at the Allen Correctional Center, the Advocate reports.

"This is just one of the most tragic cases I've been involved with," Castle said, noting it was a "senseless" act and she was "particularly heartbroken" for Chaisson's family. "Hopefully this will put this case to rest."

A Lafayette jury found Benoit guilty of manslaughter, a lesser offense than the second-degree murder charge before them, and obstruction of justice during an October 2021 trial.

