LAFAYETTE — Newly elected Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet, the Lafayette City Council, and the Lafayette Parish Council will be sworn in on January 3, 2024.

The inauguration ceremony will take place at the Cajundome Convention Center beginning at 3:00 p.m. the public is invited and is encouraged to attend.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Acadiana Open Channel and YouTube.

Blanco is the first woman to be elected as Lafayette Mayor-President.