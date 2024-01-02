Watch Now
Hooters in Lafayette has closed its doors

Posted at 2:50 PM, Jan 02, 2024
Hooters in Lafayette has closed its doors after 25 years of operation in the Hub City.

The location at 3221 Ambassador Caffery had a sign on the front door indicating the closure.

KATC has reached out to the corporate company requesting more details.

