Home burns; neighbors rescue dog

Some Lafayette residents reported their neighbor's house on fire, then went in to rescue the family's dog.

Lafayette firefighters were called to the 800 block of South Michot Road just before 5 p.m. Thursday after neighbors reported a home on fire.

When first responders arrived, the roof of the dwelling was fully involved, and firefighters battled the fire for almost an hour before the fire was brought under control.

Several neighbors noticed smoke coming from the garage of the home, and knowing there was a family dog inside, they entered the home and rescued the dog - because the residents weren't home at the time.

There were no injuries, firefighters say.

Fire officials determined the fire originated inside the garage of the dwelling. The cause of the fire is under investigation.