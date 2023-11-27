Louisiana Christmas Day concert to host local legends

LAFAYETTE, La. — Get ready to ring in the holidays with a touch of Louisiana flair. The Louisiana Christmas Day concert, featuring a lineup of world-renowned musicians including André Courville, Wayne Toups and Zachary Richard, was announced today by Bayou Teche Music Productions.

This festive celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience, blending the spirit of Christmas with the soulful sounds of this unique region, says Dustin Angelle, Production Director. "It will be a perfect way to kick off the holiday season and create lasting memories with family and friends."

Internationally acclaimed opera star André Courville will perform a concert of holiday favorites with Grammy Award-winning vocalist and accordionist Wayne Toups and Louisiana music legend Zachary Richard. The concert will also feature Louisiana Red's star vocalist Jennifer Kaye, Grammy-nominated guitarist Sam Broussard and drummer Aaron Hayes, and will be backed by André's own hand-picked Atchafalaya Orchestra.

The Louisiana Christmas Day concert will be held at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, located at 1373 South College Road, on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 6 pm.

Tickets start at $22.50 and can be purchased at the Heymann Performing Arts Center box office, or at https://andrecourville.com. The concert will last two hours.

Courville is a Cecilia, Louisiana native and an internationally acclaimed bass-baritone.

Toups is a Grammy award-winning vocalist and accordionist and is a native of Crowley, Louisiana.

Richard, a Scott, Louisiana native, is a world-renowned singer-songwriter and poet.

See full bios below, provided by Bayou Teche Music Productions:

Bass-baritone André Courville is a star on opera stages throughout the world. His voice has been called “jaw-dropping”, “supercharged”, “splendid”, and “lush” by Opera News, “warm” and “rich” by The Washington Post, and “imposing” by The Philadelphia Inquirer. Recent and upcoming engagements include performances on some of the most celebrated stages in Europe, Asia, Africa, and America where he sings in seven languages. He has also appeared at Carnegie Hall in New York numerous times since his debut there. Trained at the prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts in Philadelphia, the Cecilia, Louisiana native has been honored with the ABC Fund’s Rising Star ICON Award. He is also recipient of top awards in eight national and international vocal competitions.

Wayne Toups is one of the most successful American Cajun singers and songwriters. He first picked up an accordion when he was 13 and quickly began winning local accordion contests. Toups’ progressive style of music has combined his love of Cajun music, rock, R&B, and zydeco into a genre he calls Zydecajun, earning him a grammy in 2013. He sings in both English and French.

A world-renowned singer-songwriter, poet, documentary film producer, cultural activist, environmentalist, Zachary Richard is best known as recording artist and performer with more than 20 albums on his roster. Living in both the United States and Canada, he has recorded music in French and English, and his work has reinvigorated Cajun musical traditions.