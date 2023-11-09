Help 'Stuff the Boat' for homeless veterans

LAFAYETTE, La. — The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Water Ski Team and the Student Veteran Organization team Up with Rouses to “Stuff The Boat” with food and clothing donations to benefit homeless veterans.

The annual drive will be held November 11 at Rousse's Market on Bertrand from 5pm to 7pm.

All donations will go to Catholic Charities of Acadiana to help feed local veterans in time for Thanksgiving.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel