A home was heavily damaged by fire Friday night, but nobody was hurt.

The Carencro Fire Department was called to a house in the 100 block of Simon Latour Road. Firefighters from the Scott, Lafayette, Prairie and Arnaudville fire departments fought the fire which appeared to have started in a shop and spread to the house.

There was heavy fire damage to half the home, with heavy smoke damage to the rest of it, officials say.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.