Guillory administration releases statement for incoming Mayor-President

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette City-Parish Mayor and President Josh Guillory has been defeated in his bid for re-election.

On Monday, November 20, the Guillory administration released a statement regarding the transition for the incoming Mayor-President and administration:

"Thank you to all of our supporters and volunteers throughout this campaign. I’m beyond proud of our efforts, and now it’s time to focus on a smooth transition. I love Lafayette, and I love Lafayette’s people. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you.

As we transition to a new administration, I ask that everyone keep our newly elected Mayor-President Monique Blanco Boulet and her family in your prayers. I have spoken with Monique, and we have plans for a smooth and healthy transition. My administration and I are committed to providing Monique and her administration with the support they need to hit the ground running in January.

Again, thank you for allowing me to be your Mayor-President. Your trust means the world to me, and I am honored to have served our community for the last four years. God bless you."

Monique Blanco Boulet received 25,134 votes, or 52 percent of the vote. Guillory received 22,867 votes, or 48 percent of the vote.