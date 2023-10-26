Grand jury declines to indict Lafayette Police officer

A Lafayette grand jury has declined to indict a police officer accused of malfeasance and theft.

Senior Cpl. Monika Porter was arrested in February 2022, following an investigation that began with a burglar alarm at an East University Avenue business.

Officers found the business had been burglarized. The following day, the business owner filed a complaint with the Internal Affairs division of the Police Department. Following that investigation, Porter was put on administrative leave and then booked into jail.

On Wednesday, the grand jury heard the evidence in the case and declined to indict Porter on a charge of malfeasance in office, records show.

We reached out to the police department to see what her status is; they tell us she resigned in February 2022 and no longer works for the LPD.