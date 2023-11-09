Gas leak on Rena Drive; motorists asked to avoid the area

A road crew hit a gas line on Rena Drive Thursday morning. Lafayette firefighters and Hazmat Team responded to the 300 block of Rena Drive around 8:40 am after road construction crews were digging in the area and accidentally breached a 2” gas line. No injuries were reported. As of 10 a.m., the 300 block of Rena Drive is closed until further notice while Atmos Energy repair the gas line. It’s expected to take 2 hours, officials say. There are no evacuations were required. The Lafayette Hazmat Team is monitoring the area while crews do the repair work.