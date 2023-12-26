UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal crash on Johnston Street

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Police Department is currently investigating a crash on Johnston Street that left one person dead this afternoon.

On December 26, at 12:23 pm, the Lafayette Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Johnston Street, in reference to a fatal crash. According to Det. Ken Handy, officers discovered an unresponsive motorist upon arrival.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle entered the parking lot of 2901 Johnston Street (Regions Bank) and struck several curbs and trees, before coming to a rest at the south end of the parking lot. The driver was transported by Acadian Ambulance to LGMC, where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver has been identified as Gerald L. Landry Jr., 59, of Youngsville.

The crash remains under investigation by Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators.

An update will be provided as more information is made available.