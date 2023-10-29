Dave & Busters bringing 160 positions to Lafayette location

Dave & Buster's is set to open its first location in Lafayette on Monday, November 27, and is now looking to hire 160 individuals to join the team.

A representative with Dave & Busters said front and back-of-house positions are available, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs, and more.

Interested candidates should complete an online application at daveandbusters.com/careers.

Located in Ambassador Town Center at 201 Spring Farm Rd., the new 22,000 square-foot entertainment and restaurant hub will include over 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art sports barfeaturing a 40-foot “WOW” Wall high-definition TV screen for an unrivaled viewing experience.

“We are thrilled to open the first Dave & Buster’s location in Lafayette,” says General Manager Jeremy Lynch. “As Lafayette's newest entertainment attraction, Dave & Buster's provides its employees a unique, fun-filled work environment, working alongside passionate teammates that are dedicated to providing a top-tier experience where guests eat, drink, play, and watch - all under one roof.”