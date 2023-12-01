UPDATE: Classes resume at Comeaux High

UPDATE: As of 10 a.m. the students were back in the building and class had resumed.

Students at Comeaux High School in Lafayette were evacuated Friday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. police were told that someone had written that there was a bomb in the building on a bathroom wall.

The buildings were evacuated and as of 9:40 a.m. Lafayette Police and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies were searching the building for any suspicious device.

The building was cleared and nothing was found. The students were returned to class by 10 a.m.