Carencro man indicted for murder in seven-year-old's death

A Lafayette Parish grand jury has indicted a Carencro man on a murder charge in connection with the death of a seven-year-old child.

Daniel James Boudreaux Jr., 50, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder and one charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile by a grand jury on Wednesday, records show.

Back in March, he was arrested by Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies at his home in the 400 block of Rue des Etoiles. He was booked with negligent homicide in connection with the January 2023 death of the child, deputies said at the time.

They also booked him with several other charges, including illegal carrying of a weapon, felony drug possession, possession with the intent to distribute and other drug charges.

If convicted on the murder charge, Boudreaux faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.