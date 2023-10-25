Carencro man arrested after shooting on Ricks Road

One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting that left one person critical earlier this week.

Lafayette Police have booked Damarion Roy, 18, of Carencro in connection with the October 20 shooting on Ricks Road. He has been booked into LPCC and charged with one count of attempted 2nd degree murder.

Police were called to the 100 block of Ricks Road just after midnight Friday morning. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds; he was taken to a local hospital where he's listed in critical condition Friday morning.

If anyone with information in regards to this incident please call the Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.