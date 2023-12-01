UPDATE: Car overturns on University; road is now open

UPDATE: As of 3 p.m. all roads are open.

Earlier Friday, West University Avenue was closed, from Versailles to Congress, after a crash.

Lafayette Police say the crash happened near the intersection with Versailles Boulevard around noon.

A vehicle was traveling south on the road, crossed the center line and both lanes of northbound travel, and hit a utility pole. The vehicle then overturned, police say.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, where they are listed in stable condition, police say.

As of 2:15 p.m., West University Avenue was closed from Versailles Boulevard to West Congress Street. It was open by 3 p.m.

