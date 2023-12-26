Bunkie man dies in Christmas crash

State Police say a Bunkie man died in a Lafayette Parish crash early on Christmas day.

Tevin Ford, 30, was driving north on I-49 when the crash happened.

Troopers say his car was traveling at a high rate of speed, and crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler sugar cane hauler. The car was then hit by another northbound vehicle, troopers say.

Ford was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from his car. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner, and a passenger in his car was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler had minor injuries, and the third vehicle's driver had no injuries, troopers say.

Impairment is unknown and toxicology samples were obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

"Making a death notification, especially when circumstances prove to be so preventable, makes that notification an even more difficult conversation. Holidays are a time to celebrate friends and family. Unfortunately, some will now forever remember this time as a tragedy. Please never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted. Always ensure every occupant is properly restrained and follow all traffic laws. If not for you, do it for those you love," troopers say.

Troop I has investigated 55 fatal crashes resulting in 60 deaths in 2023.