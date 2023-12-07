Broussard Police investigate fatal crash on E. Fairfield

BROUSSARD, La. — The Broussard Police Department is currently investigating a major crash that resulted in the death of an 82-year-old man.

On December 7, 2023, at approximately 5:50 am, Broussard Police were dispatched to the 500 block of E. Fairfield Dr. in reference to a major crash involving two vehicles.

When officers arrived, it was discovered that the driver of a Chevy Equinox turned in front of the other driver in a white Toyota 4-Runner traveling down E. Fairfield, according to Captain Zac Gerard.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox, identified as Harold Romero, 82, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and released with minor injuries.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor. Toxicology results are pending, officials report.