Boulet to host community meetings on pressing topics

The Mayor-President-elect says she plans to get input from citizens on three key issues.

Monique Boulet takes office in January, but plans three sessions next week to get comments from locals on: the I-49 Lafayette Connector, Revitalization and Housing, and LCG's Impact on Economic Growth.

"Soliciting input from the community on how to best handle these initiatives is not only crucial but forms the cornerstone of responsible governance," Boulet said. "I'm excited to have these conversations and many more throughout my administration."

Seating will be limited, and people interested in going are asked to RSVP as soon as possible, or arrive early to get a seat.

Here are the details on the three sessions:

I-49 Lafayette Connector Community Conversations

Facilitated by Sara Gary, CEO of Acadiana Planning Commission

Date and Time: Monday, December 18, 2023, 1:00 PM

Location: Louisiana Immersive Technologies Enterprise (LITE), 537 Cajundome Blvd., Lafayette, LA 70506

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/i-49-lafayette-connector-community-conversations-tickets-773333570527?aff=oddtdtcreator

Revitalization & Housing: Community Conversations

Facilitated by Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development Authority

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 8:00 AM

Location: Acadiana Center for the Arts (ACA), 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, LA 70501

LCG's Impact on Economic Growth

Facilitated by Stephen Barnes, Director for the UL Blanco Public Policy Center

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 20, 8:00 AM

Location: Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), 211 E Devalcourt St., Lafayette, LA 70506

"The Boulet administration encourages stakeholders, community leaders and the general public to attend and actively participate in shaping the future of Lafayette by providing insight for the transition process," a release states.