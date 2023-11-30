Body found after fatal Thruway house fire identified

LAFAYETTE, La. — According to Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit, the victim of last Tuesday's house fire on Northwest Evangeline Thruway has been identified.

On November 21, while examining the collapsed structure, investigators say a male victim was discovered in the burnt rubble. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Anthony Taylor.

Taylor was originally from New Orleans, officials report. He had lived in the Lafayette area for several years.

The Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office indicated the cause of death was smoke inhalation.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities say.

