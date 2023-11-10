AWS, LCG address operational issues; next week is final week for blue cart pick up

Acadiana Waste Services (AWS), the new waste management provider for residents in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish, is navigating its second week of operations. Despite encountering some initial challenges, AWS says they are committed to reliable and efficient services residents expect.

The new waste provider has delivered more than 74,000 new carts to customers. AWS is addressing missed collections and waste that residents put in carts after the previous provider's service ended. They acknowledge common hiccups that can occur when a new garbage collector company steps in. “We’d like to thank residents of Lafayette for their patience during this transition," said AWS President Gus Dugas. "We are working around the clock to improve service and eliminate the challenges that may have impacted your experience with AWS.”

The emptying and removing of the blue carts, owned by the former service provider is continuing through Saturday and next week, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG). So far, more than 80,000 out of the estimated 130,000 carts have been removed. To expedite removal, both companies will be out in all areas of the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish, so leaving blue carts at the road is acceptable. It is important to not put any additional material in the blue carts. Empty blue carts should either be placed upside down or on their side to distinguish between empty and full carts. Friday, November 17, 2023, will be the last day blue carts are removed. Residents with remaining carts will then have to contact Republic Services for removal, the spokesperson stated.

“I appreciate everyone’s understanding that this is a major transition period," said LCG Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret. "We continue to focus all of our efforts on getting the old carts off the streets while assisting AWS to manage their routes and collection as contracted.”

Residents who have requested second carts and recycling services after September 15, 2023, will have their carts delivered in the second wave of deliveries. These deliveries will take four to six weeks to complete. Second cart and recycling cart requests should be submitted by clicking here.

Residents who need carts sooner can pick one up at the AWS office located at 2107 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501.

AWS says customers can be assured that all voicemail, phone calls and web requests to AWS have been entered into the system for delivery.

Residents are encouraged to report any missed collections directly to AWS at 337-205-7710 or by dialing 311.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel