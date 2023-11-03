Worker robbed while servicing Lafayette bank ATM

A maintenance technician was robbed Friday while servicing an ATM in Lafayette.

On November 3, 2023, at 10:25 am, the Lafayette Police Department responded to a Capital One bank located at 4416 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., in regards to a robbery in progress. Upon arrival it was determined that an ATM technician was conducting maintenance on an ATM at the location, when the technician was approached by two unarmed men traveling on foot, according to a spokesperson for the Department. The two suspects then proceeded to rob the ATM of an undisclosed amount of U.S. paper currency. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

Investigators were called out to the scene and are working to develop leads. An update shall be provided as leads are determined.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel