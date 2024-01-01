Arrest made in Ancelet Street homicide

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal Lafayette shooting.

The homicide happened in the 100 block of Ancelet Street Saturday night. Police arrived on scene and found one male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Calnisha Calloway was arrested on a charge of principal to second degree murder. She was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

