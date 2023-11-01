Watch Now
Acadiana High student arrested with "replica" gun on campus

Posted at 2023-11-01T17:29:04-0500
and last updated 2023-11-01 18:29:04-04

An Acadiana High student was arrested Wednesday, accused of bringing a "replica" gun on campus.

AHS administration got a report that a student had a gun, and the school was placed on lockdown while an investigation began.

A student was found to be in possession of what officials call a "replica weapon" that appeared to be a revolver. The student also had tobacco vapes, officials say.

The student was arrested on a charge of carrying a firearm on campus and possession of tobacco vapor products by someone younger than 21. The student also will face disciplinary consequences from school, officials say.

