Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office to host Annual Youth Golf Clinic, Tournament

LAFAYETTE, La. — Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Annual Golf Clinic kicks off Tuesday on the Wetlands Golf Course, located at University Ave. between Pont des Mouton and the I-10 overpass.

According to Sheriff Mark Garber, the Youth Golf Clinic, open to all children between the ages of six and 17, will run from Tuesday, June 13, 2023, through Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The Youth Golf Tournament will be Wednesday, June 28, 2023, and Thursday, June 29, 2023, on the Hebert Municipal Golf Course, located at 1121 Mudd Ave. Children ages six to 11 will play on Wednesday. 12- to 17-year-olds will play that Thursday.

Each child will receive a T-shirt, lunch, drinks, golf balls, tees and golf clubs if needed (subject to availability). Door prizes will also be awarded, as stated by the Sheriff's Office.

Both the Golf Clinic and the Tournament are offered free of charge.

"Golf is a game that teaches courtesy, proper manners & etiquette. All children are expected to be safe on the course, abide by the rules of golf, observe proper etiquette, & be mindful & respectful of all adult volunteers & marshals," officials say.

Authorities add that "children who are disruptive, acting in a manner unsafe to him/herself or to others, or are not mindful of the adult volunteers & marshals will be removed from the course."

Click here to access the registration form.

For more information, call (337) 456-6596. Entry forms may be mailed to “Youth Golf” P.O. Drawer 3508, Lafayette, LA 70502, Mfaxed to (337) 236-3943 or turned in at the clinic or tournament.