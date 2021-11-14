Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office assists Abbeville PD with Felicity St. shooting investigation

If you're heading down Johnston Street on Saturday evening, you may see plenty of cop cars near the Office Depot.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is assisting Abbeville Police with a shooting investigation that led authorities to the Office Depot parking lot from a shooting that happened earlier in the day in Abbeville.

Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman tells KATC that a shooting happened on Felicite Street in Abbeville that led police on the search for a particular vehicle.

Spearman isn't providing much details at this time because of their ongoing investigation.

An eyewitness told KATC that there were about thirty unmarked and marked units surrounded vehicles in the parking lot, and one ambulance was on the scene.

Spearman said no one was injured during the Abbeville shooting.

KATC will update as more information becomes available.

