Lafayette musician makes debut as author

Lafayette musician debuts new book
Posted at 7:24 PM, Nov 08, 2021
Lafayette musician Cupid is releasing his first book.

Called 'Trust Your Gift: An Interactive Guide to Achieve Your Purpose,' the book is now available for preorder.

According to the publisher, the book will help inspire readers to achieve their purpose in life.

"There's a bunch of tidbits in the book. Some are musical, some are professional, some are about relationships, and a lot is about health as well," Bryson "Cupid" Bernard explained. "I caught a stroke in 2016, so I was able to take experiences like that, relationship experiences, music experiences, and just take them all together and create success with it."

