KRVS Spring Fundraiser starts today

If you enjoy a visit to the World Cafe, opening the Blues Box or the occasional Zydeco Stomp, this week is the week to show it. The annual Spring Fundraiser for Lafayette’s NPR-affiliate, KRVS begins today.

KRVS is listener-supported public radio and holds two fundraisers a year. Radio hosts and staff pitch live each Spring and Fall to encourage listeners to pledge donations to the station to sustain its mission of supporting local artists, musicians, writers, and the like. KRVS is currently on day 1 of its Spring Fundraiser. Listeners can call in and make their donation during live pitch times at 337-482-KRVS, 337-482-5787 or donate online at krvs.org [krvs.org].

Live musical performances planned for this year's event include Rayo Brothers Duo, Dirk Powell & Rainey Eyes, Zachary Richard, and Bruisey Peets on Medicine Ball Caravan 11 AM – 1 PM.

Community guests also make appearances this week to help the staff pitch, including Sam Oliver Director Acadiana Center for the Arts, Jeanne Solis Director of Louisiana Folk Roots, and Carly Viator-Courville Director of Marketing for Festival International de Louisiane during World Café from 9 – 11 AM.

KRVS’s local programming focuses on Acadiana’s unique cultures with shows hosted in Louisiana Cajun French and Creole, as well as shows hosted in Spanish. KRVS also offers locally produced shows featuring world music such as, K-POP, Reggae, Afropop, Japanese rock, Celtic, Kréyol, and more. KRVS’s programming is available on the dial at 88.7 FM, online via their free live-stream, and on-demand at krvs.org or on the KRVS mobile app.

“My hope for KRVS is to maintain and fortify its singular role in promoting and protecting the special culture of its home region for audiences all over," said Cheryl Devall, KRVS General Manager.

Here is the station's "About" information:

KRVS is a regional public radio facility licensed to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Housed on the campus, KRVS began broadcasting in 1963 with a power of 10 watts and a coverage area of about six city blocks. Located in Burke-Hawthorne Hall, KRVS now broadcasts at 100,000 watts providing service to 651,000 Louisiana residents in 12 parishes across the southern portion of the state. In addition, KRVS' programming is available worldwide via www.krvs.org [krvs.org].

As a non-commercial, non-profit public radio station, KRVS is supported by listener contributions, station fundraising activities, program underwriting, corporate and business support, gifts and endowments, institutional and foundation grants.

KRVS serves a region known as Acadiana, with a distinct French language, culture and traditions. By focusing on indigenous Louisiana programming, KRVS provides an important local resource for the Creole and Cajun residents of south Louisiana.

Broadcasting from the heart of French Louisiana, KRVS is committed to artists and performances unique to the language, culture and music of south Louisiana. We also air programs synonymous with public radio such as Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Fresh Air, World Café, Thistle & Shamrock, American Routes and This American Life.

We play Cajun, Zydeco, Blues, Jazz, Swamp Pop, Swamp Rock, Louisiana singer/songwriter music, and many other distinct musical styles created and played in Louisiana. Countless musicians have joined us in Cypress Lake Studios to play live and talk about their work, including: Sonny Landreth, Michael Doucet, Zachary Richard, Steve Riley, David Greely, Christine Balfa, Dirk Powell, the Magnolia Sisters, Keith Frank, the late Beau Jocque, Mark Broussard, Henry Butler, the Red Stick Ramblers, Terrance Simien, Marcia Ball, Buckwheat Zydeco and many more.