Keeping livestock warm during freezing temperatures

Farmers keeping their livestock warm, and safe during freezing temperatures is a top priority.

Acadiana farmers, say they are working overtime to keep their livestock warm and one way is having heat lamps around the animals, they also are making sure the livestock stays hydrated.

Daniel Lyons, Owner of Lyons Den Cattle, Hay, and Horse Operation said, "What we've done this morning is, we've put out extra hay, we've put our extra feed for them, we're making sure that we've got water in the water troughs and got to be able to put some more as the time goes on because well be faced with something different then, we've ever had we're going to have 5 days of below freezing weather is what their predicting and it might be longer so the challenge we're going to have is to keep these cattle watered any animal the horses the goats any animal that you have."

I spoke to our meteorologist Rob Perillo who says we are expecting sub freezing temperatures and single digit wind chills which will have a direct impact on livestock and pets. for local farmers they hope not to loose any livestock.

Daniel Lyons, Owner of Lyons Den Cattle, Hay, and Horse Operation says "Well one animal it would be bad enough but if we loose more than that it'll be bad and then you've got some of them in there, their all the same we don't want to loose any of them we try to keep them all alive."

According to our meteorologist, Rob Perillo we can expect to continue to see the freezing temperatures at night for the next four days.

Eli Lyons, Owner of three kid farm said, "taking the wet muck out the stales and we're putting new shavings in there and we're making sure the goats have a nice warm place to get and have a heat lamp and aren't in the cold and they have water before we shut it off."

