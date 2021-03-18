KATC wins Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Award for Laura coverage

KATC won a Louisiana Association of Broadcasters 2021 Prestige Award in a virtual ceremony held Thursday.

The Prestige Awards are sponsored annually by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters to recognize outstanding achievements by Louisiana radio and television broadcasters. The competition was established to encourage the highest standards of reporting, community service, and production creativity.

During the virtual ceremony, KATC received the award for Best Breaking News in Television for our coverage of Hurricane Laura. The Breaking News award is presented to the station with the best "First Time Broadcast" of a live news event. Judges look for criteria such as using the scene to relate details of the story, use of props, and quality of live interviews.

Keeping Louisiana up-to-date on breaking news stories, the winners of Breaking News in television goes to @KALBtv5 and @KATCTV3 for their coverage on Hurricane Laura. Even during hard times, our broadcasters are always there for our viewers. pic.twitter.com/NYRIZqwX0Q — lab@broadcasters.org (@LABroadcasters) March 18, 2021

