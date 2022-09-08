Job Fair planned next week

The Acadiana Veteran Alliance Fall Job Fair is set for next week.

ALL job seekers are invited to the event, which is set for September 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Job seekers can meet employers from Oil & Gas, Healthcare, IT, Transportation, Security, Manufacturing, and more.

They can visit with employers, utilize the Mobile Workforce Center, and get assistance with resumes and applications by Louisiana Workforce Commission.

