Man dies in Elton house fire

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies are investigating a house fire in Elton that claimed the life of a resident and his dog.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 25, Jefferson Davis Fire District #6 responded to a call for a house fire located in the 8500 block of Highway 190 in Elton. Firefighters later located the body of a man in the living room area. The body of his pet dog was found nearby.

While official identification and cause of death are pending with the parish Coroner’s Office, at this time, the victim is believed to be the 67-year-old homeowner.

Following an assessment of the scene and conducting witness statements, deputies have determined the fire began near where the victim was found. While the investigation into the exact cause of the fire continues, deputies have been unable to rule out the possibility of unsafe heating practices or an electrical malfunction associated with improper use of extension cords as potential contributing factors.

Deputies were unable to locate working smoke alarms in the home.