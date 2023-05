GRAND CHENIER, La. — A power outage is scheduled for the Grand Chenier substation on May 17, 2023, according to the Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative Office.

The planned outage will start at 9 am and last for approximately four hours, officials report.

Tina Diehl, Work Order Associate, says the outage is necessary in order for crews to perform generator maintenance.

Jeff Davis Electric Co-op apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.