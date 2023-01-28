Inclusive Prom coming to Acadiana

A prom where any Acadiana Teen can feel welcomed and accepted is coming to Lafayette. It's Acadiana Queer Collective's vision for Inclusive Prom.

Members from the organization pitched the idea during the 24 Hour Citizen Project, evolving the event into an inclusive prom for any high schooler in the Acadiana area.

The Lafayette non-profit will host the "Alice in Wonderland" themed dance March 11 at Wonderland Performing Arts where DJ Digital will provide musical entertainment.

To learn more or volunteer, email prideacadiana@gmail.com.