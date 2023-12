NEW IBERIA — New Iberia police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old.

Police found the male victim with multiple gunshot wounds at the corner of Zez and Yvonne Street shortly before 7:30 Tuesday night.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306. If persons wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS (8477) use the P3 app or dial **TIPS.