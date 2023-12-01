Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishIberia Parish

Actions

Sand available for Iberia Parish residents

sand bag slp.jpg
katc
sand bag slp.jpg
Posted at 2:15 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 15:15:00-05

Due to the potential chance of heavy rains during the next couple days, Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard says sand and sand bags are available for parish residents.

The sand is available at the following locations:
• B.O.M Fire Station
• Grand Marais Fire Station
• Coteau Fire Station
• Rynella Fire Station
• Delcambre City Barn
• Loreauville Park
• Lydia Fire Station

Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags, Richard says.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.