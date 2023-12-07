New Iberia man indicted in August slaying

A New Iberia man has been indicted in connection with an August slaying.

Diontra Lemond Bernard, 23, was indicted on one count first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He's accused in connection with the August 6 slaying of Adlai Lewis Sr., who died at a New Iberia hospital after a shooting in the 600 block of South Hopkins Street.

Police say they found Lewis, 66, laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He died the following day at the hospital.

Bernard was arrested shortly afterward.

Under Louisiana law, a defendant can be indicted on a first-degree murder charge if the victim is older than 65 years of age.

