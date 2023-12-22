Naughty elf arrested in Iberia Parish

An Iberia Parish elf has been off her shelf, causing problems around Belle Place Elementary this week.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office received several calls this week regarding an elf throwing snowballs at cars and buses near the school.

Corporal Collin Anslum was able to detain this mischievous elf and place her under arrest until Santa Claus can return her back to the North Pole.

KATC Investigates did some digging, and learned this elf might have a connection to Belle Place Principal Angie Louviere.

"It's my twin sister. She's been causing serious problems my whole life, but over the past three or four years, it's just been the worst right around Christmas," Louviere said.

This time, the snowball fight in the car line was too much, and somebody called the law.

Well, actually, the sheriff got more than 30 complaints, she said.

Now, that elf is sitting in the pokey, Louviere said.

"I'm going to see about my sister after school today," the principal told us.

Seriously - Louviere has been elfing during the last week of school for four years now.

"It's exhausting," she told us. "You know I still have work to do."

The elf makes her first appearance the Monday before school is closed for the holidays, standing on the big brick sign outside the school. After that, it's anything goes.

"I think the parents might look forward to it more than the kids," she said. "The hardest part is coming up with the stunts. But every year we start with the sign, and this is the third year we've done the snowball fight."

Louviere said she only hit the cars that wanted a snowball.

"If they were asking for it, they got it," she said.

Our investigators also learned that this elf has been causing some chaos at the school all week.

Here's some of the evidence we found:

Here are some photos from today's incident: