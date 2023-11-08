Watch Now
LSP: Driver dies in three-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish

Louisiana State Police
Colton Vickers
Louisiana State Police
Posted at 9:26 AM, Nov 08, 2023
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a three-vehicle crash on US Highway 90 westbound near Estis Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. on November 7, 2023. The crash claimed the life of 52-year-old Cotura P. Roy of Breaux Bridge.  

The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as Roy was driving a 2020 BMW west on US 90 when traffic ahead was stopped due to congestion caused by a previous crash. As Roy was stopped, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Bengy Trosclair failed to slow to a stop and struck the rear of the BMW, pushing it forward into a 2020 Ford F150.

Roy, despite being restrained, suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office. All other drivers were restrained and reported no injuries.

While impairment is not suspected, a toxicology sample was submitted for analysis from Roy. The two other drivers involved submitted breath samples indicating no alcohol present, and neither driver displayed signs of impairment.

