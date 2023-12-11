Lemaire Street to St. Peter Street in New Iberia to close for road construction

The City of New Iberia advises motorists beginning on Monday, December 18th, 2023, Southern Constructors, LLC will implement a road closure and detour on several streets in New Iberia.

The work will entail the installation of a new cross drainpipe across Jefferson Terrace in front Dupuy’s Animal Hospital (402 Jefferson Terrace) and Steaux-N-Geaux (403 Jefferson Terrace) Jefferson Terrace.

Both lanes will be completely shut down from Lemaire Street to St. Peter Street. Only necessary local traffic for businesses and residents will be allowed in this area.

Motorists will detour onto Lamaire to reach S. Lewis street should they need to reach St. Peter Work Time – 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday, and most Saturdays.

The street construction is anticipated to last approximately 2 weeks weather permitting. During construction, it will be necessary to limit access to the construction. Road closure signs, barricades, and detour signs will be in place to warn and direct traffic.

Residents and drivers should anticipate time delays. The streets at times will have loose gravel on the portion of the roadway under construction.