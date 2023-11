IBERIA PARISH, La. — The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office's (IPSO) phones will be out on November 1, 2023, according to Katherine Breaux, Public Affairs Director.

Between the hours of 6 and 9 pm, the IPSO phone lines will be down for maintenance, Breaux says.

Citizens can reach the Communication Center through the Sheriff's Office's back-up line at (337) 369-9226.

In the event of an emergency, residents should dial 911.