Iberia Parish Sheriffs in search of missing man

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating Kade Granger.

Kade was last seen the October 28, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., near the 7900 block of Frontage Road of Highway 90, in Iberia Parish.

Kade Granger is a 28-year-old, male, 5 ft. 5 in. tall, approximately 140 lbs. Kade has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, he was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and brown work boots. Kade has multiple tattoos on his arms, chest and back.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Kade Granger is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.